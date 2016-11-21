DURBIN ANNOUNCES $4 MILLION IN FEDERAL FUNDING TO SUPPORT HEALTH AND WELL-BEING OF ILLINOISANS

CHICAGO – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced that the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded Illinois institutions with $4,026,032 in federal funding through the Health Resources and Services Administration and the Administration for Children and Families. This funding will go to support children’s hospitals, Head Start programs, and HIV emergency relief programs throughout Illinois.

“This infusion of federal dollars will strengthen our state’s health and early education programs and make Illinois a healthier and happier place to live and raise a family,” said Durbin. “I will continue working to secure federal investments that level the playing field for families of modest means, keep our children healthy, and assist those living with HIV/AIDS lead productive and full lives.”

Children's Hospitals Graduate Medical Education Program (CHGME Program) Grants

Under this announcement, Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago will receive $1,087,780 in funding and LaRabida Children’s Hospital in Chicago will receive $19,944 in funding.

The CHGME program improves the lives of families by providing federal funding to children’s teaching hospitals. Hospitals receiving CHGME money train approximately half of our nation’s pediatricians and pediatric specialists. Since the CHGME program was initially established, the number of residents trained by children’s hospitals has increased by 40 percent and the program has helped broaden the training experiences of pediatric residents – providing more opportunities for residents to practice in underserved urban and rural areas.

Head Start

Under this announcement, B.C.M.W. Community Services, Inc. in Centralia, Illinois, will receive $1,888,530 in funding.

Head Start promotes the school readiness of young children from low-income families through agencies in their local community. In addition to education services, programs provide children and their families with health, nutrition, social, and other services. These services are responsive to each child and family's ethnic, cultural, and linguistic heritage.

Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part A HIV Emergency Relief Grant Program

Under this announcement, the City of Chicago Department of Public Health will receive $1,029,778 in funding.

The purpose of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part A HIV Emergency Relief Grant Program is to provide direct financial assistance to an Eligible Metropolitan Area (EMA) or a Transitional Grant Area (TGA) that has been severely affected by the HIV epidemic. With this funding, Chicago’s Department of Public Health will provide intensive case management; enhance Partner Services, Early Identification Services (EIS) and Re-engagement in Care; and continue collaborations to identify newly diagnosed, to increase access to care, and to reduce the number of people who become infected with HIV in the targeted populations.

