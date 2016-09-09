Article continues after sponsor message

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced that the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), in partnership with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), has awarded community coalitions in Illinois grants totaling $3,200,000 to prevent youth substance abuse. This funding, provided through ONDCP’s Drug-Free Communities Support Program, was part of $85.9 million awarded nationwide.

“By working alongside local coalitions, we can better address the root causes and unique dynamics of substance abuse in each community and prevent kids from becoming addicted in the first place. I will continue to work to make sure our state has access to the federal resources we need to keep dangerous drugs out of the hands of young Illinoisans,” said Durbin. “While prevention is a crucial element of our response to the ongoing opioid epidemic, I will also work to increase funding for addiction treatment.”

Under this announcement, the following Illinois coalitions will receive grants of $125,000 each (unless otherwise noted):

Community Alliance for Prevention Coalition (Naperville & Far East Region of Aurora)

(Naperville & Far East Region of Aurora) Community - The Anti-Drug Coalition (Highland Park, Highwood, Bannockburn, Deerfield, & Riverwoods)

(Highland Park, Highwood, Bannockburn, Deerfield, & Riverwoods) Pledge for Life Partnership (Kankakee)

(Kankakee) Chicago Heights South Suburban Family Wellness Alliance (Chicago Heights)

(Chicago Heights) Avondale Coalition (Chicago)

(Chicago) DuPage County Prevention Leadership Team (Wheaton)

(Wheaton) Coalition for Asian Substance Abuse Prevention (Chicago)

(Chicago) West Garfield Park Community Stakeholders (Chicago)

(Chicago) Grand Boulevard Prevention Initiative Coalition (Chicago)

(Chicago) Unity West (Chicago)

(Chicago) McKinley Park Underage Drinking and other Substance Prevention Coalition (Chicago)

(Chicago) Link Together Coalition (Buffalo Grove)

(Buffalo Grove) Coalition for a Safe and Healthy Elgin (Elgin)

(Elgin) SPEAK UP! Prevention Coalition (Lake Forest)

(Lake Forest) Lake County Underage Prevention Task Force (Waukegan)

(Waukegan) Glenview Northbrook Coalition for Youth (Glenview)

(Glenview) Stand Strong Coalition (Vernon Hills)

(Vernon Hills) BN Parents (Normal)

(Normal) Mundelein STAND-UP Taskforce (Round Lake)

(Round Lake) McHenry County Substance Abuse Coalition (Woodstock)

(Woodstock) Wabash County Project Success (Mount Carmel): Two grants totaling $200,000

(Mount Carmel): Two grants totaling $200,000 Community Partners Against Substance Abuse (Princeton)

(Princeton) Wilmington Coalition for a Healthy Community (Wilmington)

(Wilmington) Carroll County Substance Education Coalition (Mount Carroll)

(Mount Carroll) Tazewell Teen Initiative (Tremont)

