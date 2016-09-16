Durbin announces $25.3 million for rural development projects in Illinois Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded $25,323,840 in federal funding, including $3,011,840 in grant awards, to support rural development projects across Illinois. Today’s funding, provided through the USDA’s Rural Business Development grant and loan programs, will support water and waste infrastructure projects and local economic development. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! “This federal investment will create local, good-paying jobs in communities across Illinois, in addition to helping protect public health, safety, and welfare of their residents,” Durbin said. Emergency Community Water Assistance Program The Emergency Community Water Assistance Program is used to help communities prepare for, or recover from, a natural disaster that threatens the availability of safe, reliable drinking water for households and businesses. Additionally, Emergency Community Water Assistance Grants seek to save taxpayer dollars by establishing good practices that improve the environment and assist local manufacturers and other types of businesses in expanding operations. Greene County Rural Water (Carrollton, Illinois): awarded an Emergency Community Water Assistance Grant of $35,840 to restore two areas that were damaged due to heavy rains and flash flooding. Jersey County Rural Water Company (Jerseyville, Illinois): awarded an Emergency Community Water Assistance Grant of $150,000 to restore eleven areas that were damaged due to heavy rains and flash flooding. Water and Waste Disposal Program The Rural Water and Waste Disposal Loan Program is used to develop drinking water and waste disposal systems, including solid waste disposal and storm drainage systems in rural areas and towns with populations under 10,000. Funds are available to public entities such as municipalities, counties, special-purpose districts, Indian tribes, and corporations not operated for profit. Additionally, Water and Waste Disposal Grants seek to reduce water and waste disposal costs to a reasonable level for rural areas. City of Monticello (Monticello, Illinois): awarded a Water and Waste Disposal Loan of$14,285,000 to construct a new wastewater treatment plant. This new wastewater treatment plant will serve over 5,500 residents in Monticello. EJ Water Cooperative (Dieterich, Illinois): awarded a Water and Waste Disposal Loan of $1,730,000 to construct 57 miles of water main and related appurtenances. This new water main will supply safe drinking water to approximately 132 residents in Shelby, Cumberland and Christian counties. Mound City (Mound City, Illinois): awarded a Water and Waste Disposal Loan of$1,770,000 and a grant of $969,000 to construct a new wastewater treatment plant. This new wastewater treatment plant will serve approximately 588 residents in Mound City. Scottville Rural Water Company (Palmyra, Illinois): awarded a Water and Waste Disposal Loan of $497,000 to guarantee the loan file for Scottsville Rural Water Company with CNB Bank & Trust, NA in Carrollton acting as the lender. Village of Aroma Park (Aroma Park, Illinois): awarded a Water and Waste Disposal Loan of $1,420,000 and a grant of $1,000,000 to replace 13,100 linear feet of deteriorating iron ductile force sewer main with PVC piping. This new project will serve approximately 743 residents in Aroma Park. Village of Palmyra (Palmyra, Illinois): awarded a Water and Waste Disposal Loan of$726,000 and a grant of $241,000 to construct a new pedestal tank, appurtenances, PVC pipe, and five flushing hydrants. Washington County Water Company (Washington County, Illinois): awarded a Water and Waste Disposal Loan of $1,884,000 and a grant of $616,000 to construct 40 miles of water line in rural Randolph County. This new project will provide safe drinking water to approximately 126 residents in Randolph County. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending