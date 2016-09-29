Durbin announces $1.6 million to Illinois organizations to support human trafficking victims Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced that the U.S. Department of Justice has awarded Illinois organizations grants totaling $1,628,811 to provide comprehensive services to victims of human and sex trafficking. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! “Today’s funding will help ensure that Illinois’ organizations have access to critical funding and resources to provide crucial assistance to victims of human and sex trafficking,” said Durbin. “Human trafficking is a global scourge and I will continue working with our partners in the state to stop it.” Under this announcement, the following entities received funding from the Department of Justice: Heartland Human Care Services: $750,000 to provide a comprehensive array of services for all human and sex trafficking victims identified within the Kanakee and Peoria regions. The grant will also support efforts to increase the capacity of communities to respond to human trafficking victims through the development of interagency partnerships, professional training, and public awareness activities.

