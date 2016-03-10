WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced that five communities in Illinois will receive a total of $1,579,817 in grant funding through the Resident Opportunities and Self Sufficiency (ROSS) Program, a federal grant program administered by Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help develop urban communities.

“This federal investment will give local development agencies across Illinois the ability to offer affordable housing and homeless assistance to the people in their community who need it most,” said Durbin.  

The Resident Opportunities and Self Sufficiency (ROSS) Program promotes the development of local strategies to coordinate the use of assistance under the public housing program with public and private resources, enable participating families to increase earned income and financial literacy, reduce or eliminate the need for welfare assistance, and make progress toward achieving economic independence and housing self-sufficiency. The following communities will receive ROSS funding:

  • Aurora Housing Authority (Aurora, Illinois): $206,688 in funding;
  • Holsten Human Capital Development (Chicago, Illinois): $448,653 in funding;
  • Housing Authority of the City of East St. Louis (East St. Louis, Illinois): $446,370 in funding;
  • Housing Authority of the City of Freeport (Freeport, Illinois): $236,106 in funding; and
  • Housing Authority of Joliet (Joliet, Illinois): $242,000 in funding.

