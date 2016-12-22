SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded six community health centers in Illinois a total of $12,186,227 through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Health Center Program. Community health centers are community-based and patient-directed organizations that deliver comprehensive, culturally competent, high-quality primary health care services. Community health centers also often integrate access to pharmacy, mental health, substance abuse and oral health services in areas where economic, geographic or cultural barriers limit access to affordable health care services.

“Community health centers provide high-quality, comprehensive medical care to thousands of Illinoisans every year,” said Durbin.“This investment will help community health centers across our state continue to improve health outcomes and reduce patient costs.”

Under this announcement, the following organizations will receive funding to support patient-centered care:

Crusaders Central Clinic Association (Rockford): $2,628,203

Erie Family Health Center, Inc. (Chicago): $3,068,545

Heartland Health Outreach, Inc. (Chicago): $2,350,292

Henderson County Rural Health Center, Inc. (Oquawka): $536,357

Near North Health Service Corporation (Chicago): $2,952,830

Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (East St. Louis): $650,000

Over its 50 year history, the Health Center Program has grown from two community health centers to nearly 1,400 community health centers operating over 9,800 clinic sites in every U.S. state and territory. In 2015, community health centers employed nearly 190,000 people and served over 24 million patients. One in 13 people nationwide rely on a HRSA-funded community health center for their preventive and primary health care needs.

