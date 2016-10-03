Durbin Announces $1.1 Million to Support Runaway and Homeless Youth in Illinois Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded state organizations grants totaling $1,186,435 to provide housing support, case management, and treatment services for runaway and homeless youth in Illinois. These investments will provide critical services to keep homeless youth from entering the juvenile criminal justice system, mental health facilities, or child welfare programs. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! “This funding is an investment in the future of Illinois and delivers on our promise not to give up on any child, regardless of the traumatic experiences they may have faced,” said Durbin. “It will help us empower our youth—especially those in underserved communities—to realize their dreams for a better and brighter future.” Under this announcement, the following organizations will receive funding: The Night Ministry: $200,000 to provide 40 runaway and homeless youth with safe and stable housing, case management, counseling and referrals to effect family reunification or long-term placement, educational and support groups, and aftercare.

$200,000 to provide 40 runaway and homeless youth with safe and stable housing, case management, counseling and referrals to effect family reunification or long-term placement, educational and support groups, and aftercare. Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley: $120,000 to provide Basic Center program services to runaway and homeless youth less than 18 years of age as an alternative to law enforcement, child welfare, mental health, and juvenile justice systems. The program covers a large five county area, including LaSalle, Bureau, Marshall, Stark, and Putnam Counties of Illinois.

