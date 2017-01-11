Article continues after sponsor message

U.S. Senators meet for the first time since Duckworth was sworn in to serve alongside Durbin

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) met to discuss priority issues for the state of Illinois. During the meeting, Durbin and Duckworth discussed short- and long-term goals and priorities for Illinois, including ways to create jobs, invest in infrastructure and grow the state’s economy.

“Senator Duckworth’s journey to the Senate is an inspiration to me and people across America. She brings new energy, ideas and a unique experience in public service to address the issues facing Illinois and the country. Whether working to create good-paying jobs, updating our outdated infrastructure, ensuring the public health of our constituents, protecting our environment, or so much more, I know I have a strong partner in Senator Duckworth,” said Durbin.

“I am honored to serve the people of Illinois in partnership with my dear friend, mentor and colleague, Senator Dick Durbin. I look forward to working with him – and with members from both sides of the aisle – to pass commonsense policies that support hardworking families in every corner of the state,” said Duckworth. “Together, we will do everything we can expand Illinois’ manufacturing sector, rebuild our crumbling infrastructure and support local businesses. The Senator and I also share a commitment to serving those communities that have been neglected for far too long, expanding economic opportunity in every corner of our state and we hope to create a stronger workforce in Illinois by ensuring everyone can access an affordable education. Both Senator Durbin and I have a deep love for our state and our country, and I am humbled to be able to serve alongside him as we work to advance the priorities of the people of Illinois in the years to come.

