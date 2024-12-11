Gates Foundation Chair Bill Gates (left) and U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (right).

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with Bill Gates, Chair of the Gates Foundation, to discuss global health funding and continued support for foreign aid. During their meeting, Durbin and Gates spoke about strengthening health systems in developing countries, enhancing integrated global disease monitoring, biomedical research, and addressing existing gaps in public health services.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Investing in critical public health infrastructures and clean water around the world have been key priorities of mine, and I’m encouraged to see the U.S. working with our global partners, like the Gates Foundation, to address these challenges,” said Durbin. “I admire Bill’s ongoing commitment to helping meet this goal and to building more resilient global health systems.”

More like this:

Republicans Again Reject Durbin’s Unanimous Consent Request To Pass Resolution In Support Of Medical Research At NIH
Mar 13, 2025
This Day in History on March 4: U.S. Announces Boycott of 1980 Summer Olympics
Mar 4, 2025
Durbin Meets With Illinois Air Traffic Controllers
Mar 26, 2025
Durbin, Warren, Welch, Sanders Demand Answers From Telehealth Companies Regarding Their Financial Relationship With Pfizer, Eli Lilly Amid Concerns
Mar 12, 2025
This Day in History on March 27: The Good Friday Earthquake Strikes Alaska
Mar 27, 2025

 