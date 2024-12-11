Durbin And Bill Gates Discuss Increasing Public Health Investments Worldwide Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today met with Bill Gates, Chair of the Gates Foundation, to discuss global health funding and continued support for foreign aid. During their meeting, Durbin and Gates spoke about strengthening health systems in developing countries, enhancing integrated global disease monitoring, biomedical research, and addressing existing gaps in public health services. Article continues after sponsor message “Investing in critical public health infrastructures and clean water around the world have been key priorities of mine, and I’m encouraged to see the U.S. working with our global partners, like the Gates Foundation, to address these challenges,” said Durbin. “I admire Bill’s ongoing commitment to helping meet this goal and to building more resilient global health systems.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending