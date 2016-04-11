EDWARDSVILLE – It was announced today that Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan will be in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday to testify before the International trade Commission on the idling of U.S. Steel Corporation’s Granite City mill.

The Madison County chairman will be one of four representatives from areas negatively impacted by the dumping of inferior steel on the U.S. market by China, South Korea and other international manufacturers. Following his testimony, Dunstan will participate in a panel discussion with the International Trade Commission.

Dunstan said his testimony will address how the idling of Granite City Steel is directly impacting the men and women employed at the mill, their families and the communities where they live.

“It is important our nation’s officials understand this is about more than statistics, it’s about people, like those in Granite City, who just want a level playing field for the steel industry, and the opportunity to work and take care of their families,” Dunstan said

