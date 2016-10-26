EDWARDSVILLE – Owners of lost pets may find it a little easier to be reunited with their dog or cat thanks to a new website being developed by Madison County.

Chairman Alan J. Dunstan announced the development of the new website, Find My Pet, where pet owners can find out if their lost pet was taken to the Madison County Animal Control Facility. Stray animals are brought by animal control officers in many of the county’s municipalities to the facility. Photographs of cats and dogs at the facility will be posted on the website and updated daily.

“For many people, their pets are members of the family and when one goes missing it’s a very trying experience,” Dunstan said. “This new website will, hopefully, reunite owners with lost pets, or at least help facilitate their efforts to locate their pets.”

In addition to helping reunite owners with lost pets, the posting of photographs will also aid adoption organizations with their rescue efforts. The photographs of the pets at the Animal Control Facility may be used on social media sites to encourage the adoption of pets. Madison County works closely with these organizations in allowing access to the county pound and the transfer of pets for adoption.

“Not only are we able to help families suffering through the crisis of a lost pet but, with the help of the wonderful adoption organizations that serve our community, we can also take advantage of this new system to help adoptable animals find new homes,” said Dunstan.

Dunstan praised Madison County Animal Care and Control Administrator Dr. David Hall for his efforts in working with Animal groups in bringing changes to the county. “State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons and I have worked with Dr. Hall to help facilitate changes to the county’s program over recent years.”

“The changes helped expand access to animal humane organizations for pet transfers for adoptions, as well as providing grant money to organizations that administer low cost spay and neuter program that target the control of pet population in Madison County,” Dunstan said.

Ledy VanKavage, Senior Legislative Attorney for the Best Friends Animal Society, applauded Madison County for trying to increase the save rates of cats and dogs.

“The posting of photographs on the county’s website will help facilitate finding lost pets and encourage increased adoptions,” stated VanKavage. “The Best Friends Animal Society is particularly pleased that Chairman Dunstan stepped up to make this program a reality. The involvement of Madison County government is appreciated and welcomed.”

Chairman Dunstan and Dr. Hall have been recognized for their efforts to work with humane organizations in Madison County, and for their collective efforts to substantially minimize the county’s euthanasia rate. Since 2011, the number of dogs euthanized has dropped by over 64%. Euthanizations of cats has decreased by more than 40%.

“The decline in the euthanasia rate at the Animal Control Facility can be attributed to Madison County’s willingness to work with humane organizations and to make the effort to track down pet owners,” Dr. Hall said. “In many cases, there are limited options on what to do with an unhealthy or dangerous animal, but overall we are pleased these efforts to reduce the number of pets that have to be put down.”

Lost animals brought to the Madison County Animal Shelter without identification are held for three working days for cats, and five working days for dogs. Animals with identification are held for seven working days while their owners are contacted. The database of pets at the facility is updated daily. During the five-day hold period, animals are evaluated for transfer to humane organizations and put up for adoption.

You can view the pets at the Madison County Animal Control Facility online at www.co.madison.il.us on the Animal Control Department page; the pet photos are updated on a daily basis.

Madison County works closely with the Metro East Humane Society, Partners 4 Pets, Hope Animal Rescues and other humane organizations making unclaimed pets available for adoption.

