ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues fans have a new reason to cheer this season, as Dunkin’ Donuts is now a proud partner of the team through a recently announced multi-year agreement wit h the National Hockey League. The agreement makes Dunkin’ Donuts the official U.S. coffee, donut and breakfast sandwich of the NHL®.

The partnership, which marks Dunkin’ Donuts’ first national sports league partnership, officially launched during the 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® outdoor game in St. Louis on January 2, 2017. Fans attending the 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® were able to stop by the Dunkin’ Donuts tent in Ball Park Village prior to the game to warm up on free samples of Dunkin' Donuts Coffee, and test their skills at the DD Perks® Accuracy Challenge.

As part of the deal, Dunkin’ Donuts will be prominently featured at several of the NHL jewel events, including the NHL Winter Classic®, NHL® All-Star Weekend, NHL Stadium Series™ and the NHL’s year-long Centennial celebration. Dunkin’ Donuts will be included in advertising, LED Signage and jumbotron displays, as well as on-site activations at each jewel event.

Dunkin’ Donuts will also have significant presence across NHL’s broadcast and digital platforms in the U.S. Additionally, Dunkin’ Donuts has a multi-million dollar partnership with NBC Sports that will include custom in-game features and dasherboard visibility, as well as advertising across broadcast, digital and social media channels beginning January 2 and continuing throughout the NHL season.

“As the NHL celebrates its Centennial year, we are thrilled to be partnering with such an iconic league, giving our fans many more opportunities to engage with their favorite hockey teams, like the Blues,” said Tom Manchester, Vice President, Field Marketing, Dunkin’ Brands. “Hockey fans, much like Dunkin’ Donuts fans, are some of the most loyal, energetic and passionate fans around. Dunkin’ Donuts’ coffee, donuts and breakfast sandwiches are sure to keep hockey fans running throughout the season.”

Dunkin’ Donuts will also offer special Blues® logo donuts, Blues® logo Hot Coffee cups and other promotional offers for a limited time throughout the season at participating restaurants throughout the St. Louis region.

Dunkin’ Donuts currently has more than a dozen locations in the St. Louis area, including restaurants in St. Louis, Richmond Heights, Kirkwood, Ballwin, Arnold, O’Fallon and Saint Charles. To learn more about Dunkin’ Donuts, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/DunkinDonuts), Instagram (www.instagram.com/DunkinDonuts) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/dunkinstl).

To learn more about the National Hockey League visit www.nhl.com or follow on Facebook (www.facebook.com/NHL), Twitter (www.twitter.com/NHL) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/nhl)

