EAST ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis School District 189 recognized its security team at Wyvetter Younge School of Excellence and celebrated a milestone at Dunbar Elementary School with the induction of its first fourth-grade National Beta Club members this past week.

The district, located in East St. Louis, acknowledged the Wyvetter Younge security staff for their dedication and professionalism in maintaining a safe environment for students, staff, and families. The administrators and staff praised the team’s consistent presence, noting their roles in greeting students, monitoring the building, handling emergencies, and fostering positive relationships within the school community.

In a separate event, Dunbar Elementary School inducted 17 fourth-grade students into the National Beta Club, marking the first time the elementary school and surrounding community have had a Beta Club for that grade level. The ceremony was attended by more than 75 guests, including family members, friends, and community members, who gathered to honor the students’ achievements.

District officials expressed pride in the inductees and their commitment to the four pillars of the National Beta Club: Academics, Character, Leadership, and Service. The district shared photo highlights of the new Beta Club members for the 2025–2026 school year.

East St. Louis School District 189 continues its commitment to providing educational experiences and fostering a supportive and safe learning environment for its students.

