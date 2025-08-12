Dunbar Elementary In East St. Louis Hosts Engaging Open House Event For New School Year
EAST ST. LOUIS - Dunbar Elementary School in East St. Louis welcomed students and families to its Open House event at the start of the school year, offering a mix of educational resources, community engagement, and entertainment.
The event, held recently at the school, featured contributions from several organizations and community members.
Amnyx, a company based in Virginia, donated school supplies to support Dunbar’s students. Three firefighters from East St. Louis sponsored a “Touch a Truck” experience, allowing students to explore a real fire engine.
Local groups also participated in the event. Land of Lincoln provided information on free resources available to families, while Grand Canyon University connected with parents about educational opportunities. The Girl Scouts of America shared details about their in-school scouting program.
Entertainment included bounce houses and music provided by DJ Mike, creating a festive atmosphere. Dunbar staff members set up tables in the gym to highlight the school’s programs for the year. Families had the opportunity to pick up Chromebooks for at-home learning and enter a drawing to win a Visa gift card.
"Hats off to the Dunbar committee for creating such a warm welcome to launch the new school year!" said the East St. Louis School District 189 officials.
Learning Begins Quickly This Week In East St. Louis Schools
Students in East St. Louis School District 189 began their new school year with active learning on the first day, district officials said. From the first bell, classrooms across the district were filled with hands-on activities, engaging lessons, and meaningful discussions, reflecting a focus on curiosity, creativity, and collaboration.
District 189 emphasized the importance of making every day count in the academic calendar.
“Learning Starts Day One!” the district stated, highlighting its commitment to student growth and discovery from the outset of the school year.
Officials expressed optimism about the year ahead, encouraging students and staff to continue building on the momentum.
“Here’s to a school year filled with growth, discovery, & success from start to finish,” the district added in a statement.
