EAST ST. LOUIS - Dunbar Elementary School in East St. Louis welcomed students and families to its Open House event at the start of the school year, offering a mix of educational resources, community engagement, and entertainment.

The event, held recently at the school, featured contributions from several organizations and community members.

Amnyx, a company based in Virginia, donated school supplies to support Dunbar’s students. Three firefighters from East St. Louis sponsored a “Touch a Truck” experience, allowing students to explore a real fire engine.

Local groups also participated in the event. Land of Lincoln provided information on free resources available to families, while Grand Canyon University connected with parents about educational opportunities. The Girl Scouts of America shared details about their in-school scouting program.

Entertainment included bounce houses and music provided by DJ Mike, creating a festive atmosphere. Dunbar staff members set up tables in the gym to highlight the school’s programs for the year. Families had the opportunity to pick up Chromebooks for at-home learning and enter a drawing to win a Visa gift card.