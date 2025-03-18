ALTON - A dump truck struck a power pole in Alton on Tuesday morning, March 18, 2025, causing a significant outage affecting approximately 2,800 customers in the surrounding areas. The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. and has led to power disruptions in Alton, Bethalto, Cottage Hills, and about 60 customers in Brighton.

The location of the dump truck strike has not yet been disclosed.

Ameren Illinois officials are currently assessing the situation to ensure the safety of the area and restore power.

"We have anticipated a bunch of calls," a spokesperson Brian Bretsch of Ameren Illinois said. "The first steps involve securing the site and possibly controlling traffic around the area. Crews will then determine whether power can be rerouted from another source to restore service to the affected customers.

As the situation develops, utility officials are focused on restoring power as quickly and safely as possible.

