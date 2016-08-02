The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that Zach Duke, Brandon Moss, and Jhonny Peralta have been added to their 25-man roster and will be in uniform for tonight’s game in Cincinnati.

Duke, who was acquired via trade on Sunday, will wear uniform number 29.

After brief rehab assignments, Moss (left ankle) and Peralta (left thumb) have been activated from the disabled list. In three games at Springfield (AA) Moss was 0-8 with a walk, a strikeout, and one run driven in. Peralta hit three doubles (4-14) in four games and drove in a run with Palm Beach (A)

In corresponding moves, Aledmys Diaz was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to August 1st, with a fracture in his right thumb while Randal Grichuk and Dean Kiekhefer were optioned to Memphis.

Over his last 15 games, Grichuk was hitting .135 (5-37) and had struck out in 9 of his last 14 at-bats.

Fellow outfielder Jeremy Hazelbaker hit .226 (7-31) over that same stretch, but unlike Randal, offers a left-handed bat–one of five on the current roster.

