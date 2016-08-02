The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that Zach Duke, Brandon Moss, and Jhonny Peralta have been added to their 25-man roster and will be in uniform for tonight’s game in Cincinnati.

Duke, who was acquired via trade on Sunday, will wear uniform number 29.

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh PiratesAfter brief rehab assignments, Moss (left ankle) and Peralta (left thumb) have been activated from the disabled list. In three games at Springfield (AA) Moss was 0-8 with a walk, a strikeout, and one run driven in. Peralta hit three doubles (4-14) in four games and drove in a run with Palm Beach (A)

In corresponding moves, Aledmys Diaz was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to August 1st, with a fracture in his right thumb while Randal Grichuk and Dean Kiekhefer were optioned to Memphis.

Over his last 15 games, Grichuk was hitting .135 (5-37) and had struck out in 9 of his last 14 at-bats.

Fellow outfielder Jeremy Hazelbaker hit .226 (7-31) over that same stretch, but unlike Randal, offers a left-handed bat–one of five on the current roster.

photo credit:  Bill Greenblatt/UPI

