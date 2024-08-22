ALTON — Duke Bakery, located at 819 Henry St. in Alton, found itself near a tragic shooting incident on the 700 block of East Sixth Street on Thursday morning, Aug. 22, 2024.

The incident resulted in the death of Alton Police K-9 Odin and injuries to Officer Allen Averbeck.

In a show of community solidarity, Duke Bakery displayed a sign reading, “Thank You For Your Service K9 Odin.” Ben Hollis, one of the bakery's owners, described the chaotic morning and the immediate need to ensure everyone's safety.

“This was extremely impacting,” Hollis said. “Any time something like this happens, especially in the Middletown area, there is a huge reaction. This one hits home pretty hard.”

Hollis, who both lives and works in the neighborhood, expressed the deep sense of loss felt by the community.

“The death of the K-9 and shooting of the officer are very tragic. The K-9 likely saved the lives of some of our officers. It is a tragedy all the way around. The K-9 is a hero,” he said.

Illinois State Sen. Erica Harriss, during an interview on "Our Daily Show! With C.J. Nasello," echoed the community’s grief. “My heart goes out to them (K-9 Odin and Officer Averbeck), and prayers are with them. I thank them for all they do to keep the community safe,” Harriss said.

Harriss continued and added the following: “This morning, our community experienced a senseless tragedy. A few months ago, I had the privilege of meeting Officer Averbeck and his K9 partner, Odin. “It was a humbling honor to pay my respects to fallen K9 Officer Odin and our brave officers this afternoon. This solemn occasion is a powerful reminder to remember and pray for our local first responders. My thoughts are with Officer Averbeck, his family, the Alton Police Department, and our entire law enforcement community during this difficult time.”

In a poignant tribute, the Edwardsville Police and Fire Departments participated in a procession Thursday afternoon to honor K-9 Odin, who had received emergency treatment in an unsuccessful attempt to save his life.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to all involved,” said representatives from the Edwardsville Fire and Police Departments.

The Godfrey Firefighters IAFF Local 1692 also expressed their condolences in a statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Alton Police Department City of Alton, Illinois during this difficult time. We wish Officer Averbeck a speedy recovery and condolences to him and all of the APD for the loss of their partner. Rest easy K-9 Odin, thank you for your service and dedication.”

The community continues to grapple with the impact of the incident, rallying together to support their local police department and honor the sacrifices of K-9 Odin and Officer Averbeck.

