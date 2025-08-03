WASHINGTON, D.C. – Bipartisan legislation introduced by combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC)—and U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) that would help expand leave benefits for the devoted health professionals serving in the U.S. Public Health Service (PHS) Commissioned Corps passed the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP). Despite being responsible for leading our nation’s emergency response to dangerous public health crises and natural disasters, PHS officers are still the only federal entity—civilian or uniformed—without access to essential leave benefits, including extended parental leave, emergency leave, court appearance leave and rest and recuperation leave. The Senators’ Uniformed Services Leave Parity Act would rectify this issue by ensuring PHS officers have access to the same authorized leave that is available to members of the Armed Services.

“When disease or disaster threatens our public safety, PHS officers are on the front lines helping keep the American people healthy and out of harm’s way—there’s no reason they shouldn’t have the same leave benefits that officers of the Army, Navy or any of our other uniformed services do,” said Duckworth. “I’m proud that our bipartisan legislation to help right this wrong passed through committee. Now it’s time for the Senate to call a full vote so we can help ensure these devoted health professionals have equal access to the benefits they deserve.”

“I was pleased to help lead the effort to report the Uniformed Services Leave Parity Act from committee and bring our dedicated PHS officers one step closer to receiving the benefits they deserve,” Senator Murkowski said. “These past oversights must be addressed so that all who serve our nation in times of crisis and disaster are treated equally under federal law.”

When it comes to leave benefits, the inequity that persists between PHS and the other uniformed services undermines PHS’s ability to recruit and retain qualified professionals that help our nation tackle public health crises like natural disasters, COVID-19 or Ebola. Not only does this inequity compromise the wellbeing of PHS officers, but it also ultimately threatens our nation’s public health emergency preparedness.

The Uniformed Services Leave Parity Act is endorsed by the Commissioned Officers Association, Military Officers Association of America and Reserved Officers Association.

Full text of the legislation can be found on the Senator’s website.

Duckworth has long been a leader in pushing for better benefits and support for members of the armed and uniformed services. Three weeks ago, Duckworth secured her provision to ensure IVF treatment costs are covered on servicemembers’ and military families’ health care plans in the committee-passed Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Last December, Duckworth helped pass the bipartisan Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that gave servicemembers a pay raise and included a Duckworth-led provision to improve access to high-quality medical care for servicemembers and their families in the Indo-Pacific region, among other wins for military families. Duckworth also successfully passed a provision in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) make sure each service is paying its Guard and Reserve members the same monthly incentive pay for maintaining critical skills and taking on hazardous duty as those in the active component. Since this defense bill was signed into law, Duckworth has also pushed to hold DoD accountable for implementing her pay parity provision.

