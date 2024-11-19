WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced $1,544,352 in total funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program for four roadway safety initiatives throughout Illinois.

This funding comes through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to fund regional, local and Tribal initiatives that prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries through modernizing key infrastructure, installing safety measures to protect pedestrians and cyclists and conducting assessments of high traffic roads and intersections.

The City of Alton will receive $215,152 for the Pilots to Policy: Slow Down Alton Program. The funding will allow the City of Alton to pilot changes to help reduce fatal crashes and injuries by reducing pedestrian crossing distances, installing visibility-enhancing treatments, lowering vehicular speeds and improving motorist and pedestrian safety, particularly during turn movements, as well as explore reducing travel lanes on Piasa Street from four to three with a safety zone/buffer on each side.

“Investing in our transportation infrastructure is about more than just improving our roads, bridges and rail lines, it’s making getting to work, school and throughout our communities faster, safer and more efficient,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to see this federal funding coming to our state today to support critical safety upgrades that will protect pedestrians, cyclists and drivers across Illinois. I will continue to work alongside Senator Durbin and the Illinois delegation to ensure that our communities are receiving the much-needed federal resources they deserve.”

“Safer roads mean safer communities, and by dedicating resources to improve traffic safety, we’re laying the foundation for a better Illinois,” said Durbin. “Today’s announced infrastructure investments will help to better protect pedestrians, drivers, and cyclists on our roadways. I’ll continue working with Senator Duckworth to secure federal resources to ensure the safety of all Illinoisans.”

“Safer streets mean a more connected community and today, we’re helping to make that a reality for the people of Alton,” said Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski. “On its third anniversary, the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver for Central and Southern Illinois with more than $215,000 for Alton to make its downtown safer and more walkable. I’m excited to see this project come to fruition and to keep working to secure critical infrastructure investments for the folks I serve in Alton and across the 13th District.”

“Building sustainable communities means investing in upgrading our infrastructure so families can live and grow in neighborhoods that are safe. This funding will provide Macomb and the City of Sterling with the tools they need to keep those walking and on the road safe while out and about. In Congress, I will always fight to make sure our small hometowns don’t get left behind,” said Congressman Eric Sorensen.

“To protect families on their daily commutes to work and school and keep our roads safe, we must deliver federal funding,” said Congresswoman Ramirez. “Today’s investment in Bensenville demonstrates how federal dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill can support the safety of families in IL-03 and across Illinois. As we celebrate today’s announcement, I am committed to continuing work with my colleagues to deliver federal resources and transformative projects to our communities!”

Other Illinois projects receiving SS4A funding include:

Railroad Crossing Prediction Technology (Bensenville): $809,200 for the Village of Bensenville to conduct a pilot program to explore technology solutions centered around motor vehicle safety and emergency response times for at-grade rail crossings.

Macomb Illinois Street Safety Plan (Macomb): $200,000 for Macomb Illinois Street Safety Plan to help improve the safety of streets for all users, including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

City of Sterling Initial Action Plan and Supplemental and Demonstration Planning Activities (Sterling): $320,000 for the City of Sterling to develop an Action Plan to help reduce serious injury and deaths from traffic crashes. Supplemental plan will include developing a complete streets road code and conducting a citywide safety assessment of roads and intersections.

