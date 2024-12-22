WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)—both members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation (CST)—applauded the House passage of their bipartisan legislation to help break down unnecessary barriers for Americans with disabilities at Amtrak rail stations across the country.

Building on Duckworth’s All Stations Accessibility Program (ASAP) Act, which became law as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and is already helping improve transportation accessibility nationwide, the bipartisan Think DIFFERENTLY Transportation Act would help bring Amtrak stations up to standards enshrined in the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by requiring the rail agency to submit annual reports to Congress on its compliance with accessibility standards set by the ADA. The bill now awaits President Biden’s signature.

“When the ADA was signed into law, it promised that intercity passenger rail would become accessible within 20 years, yet—more than 30 years later—too many Amtrak stations still fail to live up to that promise,” said Senator Duckworth. “After unanimously passing the Senate earlier this month, I’m proud that our bipartisan bill—which builds on the progress that my ASAP Act in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is already making toward improving transit accessibility—is heading to the President’s desk. This bill sends the message that it’s long past time to ensure our rail stations are accessible for everyone. Whether on transit, rail or a plane, all Americans with disabilities should be able to safely and easily access the transportation systems they need to get around—and I’m proud that this legislation will help make that goal a reality for more Americans.”

“Disabled passengers should not be a disadvantage when wanting to use passenger rail, which is why Senator Duckworth and I introduced the Think DIFFERENTLY Transportation Act, which was spearheaded in the House by Rep. Molinaro,” said Senator Capito. “I am glad to see our legislation pass the House and look forward to this being signed into law so every Amtrak station across the country is equally accessible to passengers.”

This legislation builds on the language of the bipartisan Think DIFFERENTLY Transportation Act originally introduced by U.S. Representative Marc Molinaro (R-NY-19) and cosponsored by U.S. Representative Donald Payne Jr. (D-NJ-10).

“Think DIFFERENTLY Transportation Act is set to become law thanks to our bipartisan leadership. Amtrak has repeatedly failed to meet the needs of individuals with disabilities and this bill will hold them accountable to comply with ADA requirements,” said Congressman Molinaro. “Every person, of every ability, deserves access to stations and trains. No one should be left on the sidelines and this bill ensures that. I’m glad to see this crucial legislation headed to the President’s desk and thankful for Senator Duckworth’s partnership and leadership.”

Amtrak serves over 28 million riders per year—however, the ADA requiring intercity passenger rail to become accessible within a 20-year time frame is not yet implemented across all Amtrak stations. From 2017 to 2021, Amtrak received $275 million in federal funds to continue making accessibility upgrades and will continue to receive federal funding to do so through 2025 as a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. As of July 2023, Amtrak has only made 30% of its 385 stations accessible to those with disabilities.

Duckworth has long advocated that Americans with disabilities should receive the dignity and respect they deserve while traveling. Duckworth authored the ASAP Act provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provide $1.75 billion over a five year period to help build ramps, install elevators and make other improvements to help ensure our nation’s transit systems are actually, finally usable for those with disabilities. As Chair of the CST Subcommittee on Aviation Safety, Operations and Innovation, Duckworth helped author the landmark FAA reauthorization that was signed into law in May to extend FAA’s funding and authorities through Fiscal Year 2028. The reauthorization included several of her provisions to improve consumer safety, expand the aviation workforce and enhance protections for travelers with disabilities.

Additionally, building on legislation that Duckworth helped write, the Department of Transportation recently finalized a rule to ensure airlines meet more stringent standards for accommodating Americans who use mobility devices, requiring more comprehensive training for relevant airline staff and demanding proper accountability for airlines when something goes wrong.

