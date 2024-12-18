WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-IN), Roger Marshall (R-KS) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) in reintroducing bipartisan legislation that would provide Veterans who have service-connected disabilities with expedited screening under the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) PreCheck program.

While TSA PreCheck is already offered to active duty, Reserves and National Guard servicemembers at no cost, the Veterans Expedited TSA Screening (VETS) Safe Travel Act would expand this program to include Veterans who are amputees, paralyzed or blind who often experience challenges when passing through airport security.

“Millions of Veterans have sacrificed a great deal in service to our nation and returned home with service-connected disabilities—for those of us who rely on prosthetics and wheelchairs for mobility, air travel and passing through airport security can be a challenge,” said Senator Duckworth. “I’m proud to join Senator Young in re-introducing this bipartisan legislation to make TSA PreCheck available at no cost to these Veterans and make flying and passing through airports easier and less intrusive.”

“Airports can be a dreaded experience for veterans with service-connected disabilities because of the invasive screenings they may endure at security checkpoints,” said Senator Young. “Our bill will bring dignified travel to thousands of wounded warriors by ensuring PreCheck benefits are easily available to them.”

"Our wounded veterans deserve a TSA security process that respects their sacrifices and minimizes unnecessary stress at checkpoints,” said Senator Marshall. “Offering free PreCheck to wounded veterans is a small but meaningful way to honor their service and make their travel experiences easier."

“For veterans who have already overcome extraordinary challenges in service to our country, navigating airport security should not be another hurdle,” said Senator Hassan. “This bipartisan legislation recognizes the unique challenges that many disabled veterans face and helps to better ensure that their travel experience reflects the dignity of their service.”

Under the VETS Safe Travel Act, the Department of Veterans Affairs would be required to certify that a Veteran is eligible. TSA would then process the Veteran’s application, granting access to TSA PreCheck at no cost, provided they successfully pass the background check and interview process.

Additionally, TSA advises that these Veterans use TSA PreCheck in conjunction with calling the TSA Cares hotline 72-hours prior to departure to ensure expedited screening.

Full text of the legislation can be found on Senator Duckworth's website.

