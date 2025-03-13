WASHINGTON, D.C. – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC)—joined her fellow SASC Democratic colleagues Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Mazie Hirono (D-HI) in demanding answers from U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth regarding his threats to cut efforts to adapt to climate change at the Department of Defense (DoD), which would put thousands of American lives and billions of American taxpayer dollars at risk.

In their letter, the lawmakers underscored how DoD officials, generals and admirals have warned that the consequences of climate change may harm the organization, training, equipping and planning of military services. Climate change threatens instability in some of the world's most volatile regions and presents significant national security challenges for the United States.

The lawmakers wrote: “Surely, as a Secretary of Defense that claims to be ‘laser focused on warfighting,’ you are aware that military experts have highlighted the security implications of climate change and the threat it poses to future operations for years.”

Recovering from extreme weather caused by climate change cost the Pentagon billions. In 2018, hurricanes caused over $8 billion in damage to Camp Lejune and Tyndall Air Force Base, while flooding at Offutt Air Force Base in 2019 has cost over $1 billion to date. The Air Force also estimates the rebuilding of Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, struck by a typhoon in 2023, will cost nearly $9.7 billion. Additionally, these costs do not account for the training time lost or man-hours spent by the Pentagon on recovery operations.

“As Secretary of Defense, your first duty is to the United States and the Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen you now lead, not any political mission,” the lawmakers concluded.

The lawmakers demanded Hegseth explain his plan to address the threat climate change poses to the DoD by March 26, 2025.

A full copy of the letter is available on the Senator's website.

