WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement after voting to eliminate the Trump Administration’s burdensome regulations that force Illinoisans and Americans across the country to be double-taxed on their state and local taxes, even if states have enacted laws to prevent it.

“One of the primary reasons I voted against the Republican tax law was that it harmed middle-class families in Illinois by weakening the state and local tax deduction that protects hardworking Americans from suffering double taxation. Picking corporations over people, the Republicans chose to cap the SALT deduction and give billions to the ultra-wealthy,” said Duckworth. “It’s outrageous that hardworking Illinoisans are being taxed twice while the rich and well-connected get huge windfalls. I’m disappointed the Senate has failed to take action and I will do all I can to continue uplifting middle-class families in Illinois and across the country.”

The state and local tax (SALT) deduction allow taxpayers to write-off taxes paid at the state and local level from their federal income tax bill so they won’t be subject to being taxed twice on the same dollar. In addition to helping families avoid double taxation, the SALT deduction supports the ability of communities, cities and states to raise their own revenues and fund critical investments in public education, infrastructure, social services and public safety. In 2017, about 30 percent of taxpayers claimed the deduction. The Republican tax law of 2017 capped the SALT deduction, leading to millions of middle-class Americans being double-taxed. In response, several states enacted state charitable programs to try and restore the deduction for taxpayers.

In February, Duckworth cosponsored bipartisan legislation to fully restore the SALT deduction.

