WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement after voting against Senate Republicans’ disastrous budget proposal that would fund tax cuts for billionaires—while doing nothing to help middle-class families struggling with rising costs:

“In the dead of night, Senate Republicans rammed through a budget to greenlight massive tax cuts for billionaires at the expense of middle-class Americans who are struggling to get by due to rising costs. Worse yet, Republicans plan to pay for their handouts to the ultra-wealthy by putting Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid on the chopping block.

“Republicans’ early-hour billionaire budget comes as Trump and unelected billionaire Elon Musk are already illegally inflicting needless pain on the middle class by ripping away programs and funding that Americans rely on.

“This vote makes it clear once again that Republicans don’t care about making government work better for middle-class families—they only care about rigging the system to make their already wealthy Wall Street donors and billionaire buddies even richer. That’s not making America great again.”

