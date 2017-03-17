CHICAGO — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) visited the Calumet Water Reclamation Plant – a Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Chicago treatment facility – today to learn more about the water treatment process, as well as the plant’s efforts to reduce flooding and control pollution. Duckworth also met with local leaders at the plant to discuss her efforts to modernize Illinois’s infrastructure and find common sense solutions to reduce flooding. 

“Improving our infrastructure doesn’t only help grow our economy, it puts people back to work and improves our city and our state as a whole,” said Senator Duckworth. “I’m glad I was able to learn more about the role the Metropolitan Water Reclamation Calumet Plant plays in providing Illinois families with clean and safe water while reducing flood risks.”

The Calumet Water Reclamation Plant (WRP) on the Far South Side of Chicago is one of seven wastewater treatment facilities owned and operated by the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD), serving the City of Chicago and 125 Cook County communities. The plant works to provide the region with a quality water supply, converting wastewater into clean water and natural gas.  

