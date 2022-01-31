GURNEE – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today visited Abbott in Gurnee and met with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert B. Ford as well as other officials to emphasize that consistent and easily-accessible rapid antigen testing is one of the keys that will help our nation overcome the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Duckworth also recognized the efforts of the hardworking Americans who help ensure that rapid COVID-19 tests make it to clinics, homes, and schools across the nation. Photos of today’s meeting are available here.

“We have the Americans who return to work, day in and day out, at places like Illinois’s own Abbott to thank for the rapid COVID-19 tests that guide so many of our important health decisions,” Duckworth said. “I’m glad I had this opportunity to visit Abbott today and see first-hand the important work they do. I will continue to do all I can in Congress to support rapid antigen testing in Illinois and across the country.”

“We appreciated the opportunity to show Senator Duckworth how we produce tens of millions of rapid tests each month right here in Illinois, employing thousands of hardworking people,” said Mr. Ford. “Maintaining a stable base of U.S. manufacturing will be key to responding to new variants and surges, keeping kids in school, and helping ensure our economy and workplaces stay vibrant and open.”

Duckworth’s visit comes during the same month that the Biden administration announced the purchase of 50 million rapid tests from Abbott as part of 500 million tests the administration has purchased to provide to Americans for free.

Throughout this pandemic, Duckworth has continued to be a proponent of easily-accessible tests—especially for our nation’s children, educators, and school staff. In October, she led her Senate colleagues in writing to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra and U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona requesting the enhancement of school COVID-19 testing and capacity.

