WASHINGTON, D.C. – After President Donald Trump illegally ordered a military strike against Iran over the weekend, today combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) condemned Trump’s actions as both unconstitutional and a violation of the War Powers Act and underscored her support for U.S. Senator Tim Kaine’s (D-VA) War Powers Resolution, which would reassert that only Congress holds the power and solemn responsibility to declare war. Duckworth reiterated that while Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon, the President of the United States and Commander in Chief should have pursued this goal through diplomatic means first before needlessly dragging the American people and our nation’s servicemembers into another war in the Middle East. Duckworth’s remarks can be found on the Senator’s YouTube.

“When Donald Trump illegally bombed Iran without Congressional authorization, let’s be clear: there was no imminent threat to the U.S. or our troops,” said Duckworth. “It wasn’t time to strike, not when the democratically elected representatives of the American people have not had a chance to weigh the costs and risks against the gains to make an informed decision on behalf of our constituents—and to make sure the President is not getting us into yet another forever war in the Middle East.

“Servicemembers will be the ones to risk their lives if we get drawn into another unnecessary war with no plan and no end state. Their Commander in Chief owes it to them—and to all Americans—to uphold the Constitution that they swore to support and defend.”

In response to Senator Duckworth’s sharp questioning, Deputy Commander of United States Central Command Vice Admiral Charles B. Cooper II would not specifically state what end-state the US is seeking after Trump’s illegal military strike against Iran, even though combatant commands would normally be informed of the desired end-states in order to drive their operations. The lack of clarity on the desired end-state of U.S. military operations against Iran raises serious questions about whether the Trump Administration’s goals against Iran are being deliberately obscured from the American people or simply a product of chaotic policymaking. When asked, Vice Admiral Cooper also refused to commit to providing an option—even among many—to the White House that includes providing Iran with an off-ramp from further military action, if he is confirmed to be Commander of the United States Central Command.

In light of Trump’s reckless statements that suggest he might order our military to pursue regime change, Duckworth said: “Like many who served and sacrificed in Iraq, I am sick with anger and dread at the thought that, in 2025, the President of the United States is talking of toppling another government in the Middle East—drawing Americans into a destabilizing military action in a volatile region and owning the chaos that follows.”

