Duckworth Undergoes Preplanned Procedure At Walter Reed
Senator Tammy Duckworth received a scheduled medical treatment to address lingering pain from her combat injuries at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
BETHESDA, MD. — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, underwent a preplanned medical procedure Monday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to address residual pain and mobility issues related to her combat wounds, a spokesperson said.
The procedure, described as long-awaited, aims to improve Duckworth’s physical condition. According to the statement, the senator expects to return to Capitol Hill later this week.
Duckworth has been open about the lasting effects of injuries sustained during her military service. The latest procedure reflects ongoing efforts to manage those challenges while continuing her legislative duties.
