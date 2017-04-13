BENSENVILLE, IL — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) met with the leadership of ACE Metal Crafts and the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center today to discuss how President Trump’s budget would harm Illinois manufacturers. The President has proposed eliminating funding for programs like the Manufacturing Extension Partnership, a program that helps manufacturers innovate and improve their productivity in order to stay competitive in the global 21st century economy.

“President Trump’s irresponsible budget cuts will hurt Illinois manufacturing and limit job creation in our state at a time when we should be investing in our people and our businesses to grow our economy,” said Senator Duckworth. “The President should work with me to pass my CC2C Act so that we can make smart investments that will help close the skills gap and ensure bright Illinoisans can find good-paying jobs with local businesses.”

During today’s visit, Senator Duckworth also toured the ACE Metal Crafts facility and discussed a bill she introduced with Senator Al Franken (D-MN), the Community College to Career Fund Act (CC2C), which would help close “the skills gap” by encouraging partnerships between community colleges and companies to better prepare students for careers in manufacturing. ACE Metal Crafts is a women-run, Bensenville based stainless steel metal fabrication company that makes equipment for the food processing and packaging and pharmaceutical industries. The Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center has staff and partners located across Illinois that provide critical resources to help Illinois manufacturers become stronger and more competitive. Each year, they help more than 500 companies boost their sales, productivity and cost savings.