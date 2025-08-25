TOKYO, JAPAN – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) last week led a Congressional Delegation to South Korea and Japan to meet with high-level business leaders and government officials to continue her successful efforts promoting Illinois abroad. Duckworth, along with representatives from Intersect Illinois, met with businesses and convened leaders in quantum, manufacturing and technology to reassure the international leaders Illinois’s economy is still strong, well-positioned and ready for greater investment.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty abroad about investing in America’s economy right now, but I’m proud to lead this Congressional Delegation to South Korea and Japan to help provide another perspective,” Duckworth said. “With our existing investments and strong leadership at the state level, Illinois is stronger than ever and primed for more investment and international business expansion from our partners in Asia. I had great meetings last week with business leaders in both nations who have already committed to Illinois to reinforce our partnerships, as well as with companies that have expressed interest in investing in our state. I am hopeful these conversations will bear fruit in the months ahead.”

Duckworth was joined on this trip by U.S. Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ), as well as Intersect Illinois Board Member David Namkung and Chief Quantum Officer Preeti Chalsani.

Duckworth led a series of business engagements in Japan, including a:

Meeting with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries , who signed a joint development agreement in 2023 with Warwick Carbon Solutions/Broadwing Energy to establish a new natural gas-powered generation plant in Decatur that will employ carbon capture, utilization and storage.

, who signed a joint development agreement in 2023 with Warwick Carbon Solutions/Broadwing Energy to establish a new natural gas-powered generation plant in Decatur that will employ carbon capture, utilization and storage. Meeting with Toshiba CEO Shimada Taro to highlight Illinois’s strength for future investment.

CEO Shimada Taro to highlight Illinois’s strength for future investment. Meeting with Hitachi Executive Chairman Toshiaki Higashihara and other senior leaders to discuss the company’s work on quantum and nuclear energy.

Executive Chairman Toshiaki Higashihara and other senior leaders to discuss the company’s work on quantum and nuclear energy. Roundtable discussion with Quantum Strategic Industry Alliance for Revolution (QSTAR) members to reinforce Illinois’s growing strength in quantum and help build long-term relationships around quantum, supply chain and national security.

members to reinforce Illinois’s growing strength in quantum and help build long-term relationships around quantum, supply chain and national security. Fireside chat with Keidanren (the Japanese Business Federation) to connect with some of Japan’s top businesses including All Nippon Airways, Astellas Pharmaceuticals, Marubeni corporation, Mitsui & Co, MUFG Bank, Nomura Holdings, Subaru Corporation to highlight Illinois.

(the Japanese Business Federation) to connect with some of Japan’s top businesses including All Nippon Airways, Astellas Pharmaceuticals, Marubeni corporation, Mitsui & Co, MUFG Bank, Nomura Holdings, Subaru Corporation to highlight Illinois. Meeting with Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) to follow up on the organization’s recently sponsored delegation of Japanese companies to Chicago.

Duckworth’s meetings in Japan followed a stop in South Korea, where the Senator met with SK Chairman Chey Tae-won to discuss SK’s leadership and U.S. investments in semiconductor, energy, and biotech projects.

As a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Duckworth has extensively championed Illinois abroad. Earlier this year Duckworth visited Taiwan, where she previously helped secure a commitment to purchase an estimated $2.6 billion of Illinois’s corn and soybeans. Following a previous official visit to Japan, Japan announced a regulatory change that will lead to an increase in imports from U.S. biofuel producers, supporting our farmers and growing Illinois’s economy. Since becoming a member of SFRC Duckworth has also traveled to Laos and Vietnam, Sweden and the Netherlands, Romania and the United Kingdom and the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand.

