MOLINE — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) visited the Rock Island Arsenal today and met with its leadership headquartered there. During the Senator’s meeting with Arsenal officials this morning, Duckworth discussed her efforts in Congress to support the Arsenal and its more than 6,000 employees whose work is vital to our national security.

“It was great to meet with Lt. General Twitty and the leadership of the Arsenal and see how they produce the equipment that keeps the brave men and women serving in our Armed Forces safe,” said Senator Duckworth. “Since arriving in Congress four years ago, I’ve worked to support the Arsenal not only to help the thousands of Quad Cities families employed there, but also because the work that is done here is vital to our national security. As Senator, I’ll continue doing everything I can to support the Arsenal and protect the jobs it creates. That includes opposing the President’s federal hiring freeze, which will directly impact hardworking families in the Quad Cities.”

As a Congresswoman, Duckworth partnered with Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) to pass legislation that reduces the Department of Defense’s reliance on foreign manufacturers for critical weapons systems, which will help create and keep jobs at the Arsenal. In February, Duckworth met with a group of civilian workers on the Island during their visit to Washington, DC. Later today, she will meet with the leaders of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce to discuss how to bring economic development to the region through investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, and small business development.

