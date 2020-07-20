MASCOUTAH – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, today visited MidAmerica St. Louis Airport today, where she met with local leaders to discuss COVID-19’s impact on the airport and the federal support needed. Duckworth met with the airport’s director Bryan Johnson and St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern to discuss Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s endorsement of St. Clair County to host U.S. Space Command Headquarters, and also met with Boeing leaders to view and discuss the Navy’s new MQ-25 unmanned aircraft system. MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is a joint-use facility with Scott Air Force Base, with Scott AFB currently using MidAmerica’s runways for all flights while the base’s runway is under construction. Photos from today’s visit are available here

“MidAmerica Airport is an important driver of our state’s economy, but it has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Duckworth said. “The work done here is something all Illinoisans can be proud of and I am honored to be a strong advocate for the airport and Scott Air Force Base. I’ll keep working to make sure MidAmerica Airport has the federal support it needs.”

In April, MidAmerica Airport received more than $3.6 million in CARES Act airport grant funding.

