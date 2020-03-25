WASHINGTON, DC – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today wrote to President Donald Trump requesting that all National Guard troops activated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic be transitioned to Title 32 authority. Duckworth is urging the federal government to continue covering all of the costs of these activations, as it has now done in New York, Washington and California.

In part, Duckworth wrote: “All 50 States and territories have Searchdeclared emergencies in response to the COVID-19 public health crisis. Thousands of National Guard troops have been activated under [State Active Duty] status and State governments are already struggling to cover the costs of emergency response operations required by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The policies that I am requesting you implement will provide States with certainty, and more importantly, critically-needed financial relief.”

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: