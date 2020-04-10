WASHINGTON, DC– U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) led seven of her Senate colleagues in writing to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Jovita Carranza and U.S. Department of the Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about reports that lack of guidance and extreme limitations have kept SBA loans from being properly administered to small business owners across the country. In the letter, the Senators demand Carranza and Mnuchin resolve these implementation issues by providing new guidance that offers access to eligibility experts at SBA and Treasury and finalizes all guidance to lenders from processing to closing.

In part, Duckworth wrote, “Like you, we had hoped that this program would be an immediate success for small businesses and their employees to help alleviate the financial burdens of COVID-19. Unfortunately, we have learned that some financial institutions have yet to start offering the loans due to a lack of guidance from the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Department of the Treasury (Treasury), are limiting the timeframe for small businesses to apply for loans, or are only offering loans to current customers who have or had an existing small business loan, checking account or credit card with their financial institution. These combined issues create a system of winners and losers for borrowers and lenders alike.”

Along with Duckworth, this letter was signed by U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Ed Markey (D-MA), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Jacky Rosen (D-NM) and Mazie Hirono (D-HI).

This week, Duckworth joined U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) in sending a letter to Carranza and Mnuchin urging them to take steps to ensure that the most vulnerable small businesses have access to the important financial resources authorized by the CARES Act. Duckworth also supported the Small Business Debt Relief Act, which was included in the CARES Act and would ensure that the 320,000 small businesses across the country with a loan backed by the SBA are relieved from loan payments for the next six months.

The full text of the letter is available below and online here.

