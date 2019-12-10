Duckworth to Speak at Politico’s Women Rule Summit
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tomorrow, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) will discuss challenges she has faced throughout her career and legislation she has introduced to support women and working families at a panel discussion at Politico’s Women Rule Summit. A live stream of the event will be available here.
This is the sixth annual Women Rule Summit, which aims to inform, empower and connect women across diverse sectors and career levels.
Details are as follows:
WHO: Senator Tammy Duckworth
WHAT: Panel Discussion “Women, Workforce and Reinvention”
WHEN: Tuesday, December 10, 2019
10:15 AM CT / 11:15 AM ET
WHERE: JW Marriott
1331 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington DC, 20004
HOW: Watch the event live here
