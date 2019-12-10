WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tomorrow, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) will discuss challenges she has faced throughout her career and legislation she has introduced to support women and working families at a panel discussion at Politico’s Women Rule Summit. A live stream of the event will be available here.

This is the sixth annual Women Rule Summit, which aims to inform, empower and connect women across diverse sectors and career levels.

Details are as follows:

WHO: Senator Tammy Duckworth

WHAT: Panel Discussion “Women, Workforce and Reinvention”

Article continues after sponsor message

WHEN: Tuesday, December 10, 2019

10:15 AM CT / 11:15 AM ET

WHERE: JW Marriott

1331 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington DC, 20004

HOW: Watch the event live here

More like this: