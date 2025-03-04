WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that the Executive Director of the Illinois Head Start Association Lauri Morrison-Frichtl will be her guest to President Donald Trump's Joint Address to Congress as part of the Senator’s ongoing efforts to push back against Trump’s illegal funding freeze that continues to inflict needless chaos, confusion and financial pain on Head Start programs and the middle-class families they serve throughout Illinois. With over 37 years of experience with Head Start, Executive Director Morrison-Frichtl is a steadfast leader and advocate for the wellbeing of the thousands of children and families in our state who face the most significant barriers to achieving success in school and in life. Additionally, nearly 70% of Illinois Head Start and Early Head Start parents are in the workforce and rely on Head Start’s programs in order to go to their jobs—allowing them to support their families and contribute to our economy. An official portrait photo of Illinois Head Start Executive Director Lauri Morrison-Frichtl can be found on the Senator’s website.

“Despite running on the promise that he would lower costs for middle-class Americans, Donald Trump’s illegal funding freeze is hurting the same families he swore he’d protect by jeopardizing the Head Start programs so many rely on,” Duckworth said. “Leaders like Lauri Morrison-Frichtl are on the frontlines of Trump’s needless chaos—which is continuing to cause irreversible damage and jeopardize Illinois Head Start’s ability to serve thousands of children and families. I’m proud to have Lauri Morrison-Frichtl as my guest to the Joint Address to remind middle-class Americans and this Administration just how critical Head Start services are—not only for working parents trying to make ends meet, but also for the next generation of students. We cannot let Trump and Republicans tear down this lifeline for families in order to fund tax cuts for billionaires—full stop.”

“I am deeply honored to be invited as Senator Duckworth’s guest for the Joint Address to Congress,” said Morrison-Frichtl. “As the Executive Director of the Illinois Head Start Association, I’ve seen firsthand the transformative power of Head Start in creating safe, nurturing environments where children can thrive and in empowering parents to pursue meaningful employment across the great state of Illinois. However, recent disruptions and uncertainties around federal funding have created significant anxiety and stress among our parents, staff, and communities across Illinois. We are committed to navigating these challenges and ensuring that the bureaucratic hurdles do not undermine the trust that families, staff, and children place in our programs. The work we do is critical. I am honored to work with Senator Duckworth and other elected officials to support our children and families and champion the rights they need and deserve.”

Earlier this month, Duckworth joined Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, parents, teachers and staff at Two Rivers Head Start in Elgin to underscore how Trump’s illegal funding freeze is continuing to cause financial setbacks for Head Start programs in Illinois. As a result, many Head Start agencies across the state remain unsure about how they’ll be able to provide food and resources to the kids in their care or whether they’ll have to shut down altogether.

Lauri Morrison-Frichtl is the Executive Director of the Illinois Head Start Association. With a Master of Science degree in Education from Western Michigan University, Lauri brings over 37 years of experience working with Head Start, Early Head Start, and Migrant and Seasonal Head Start programs. She has further enriched her professional expertise through participation in the UCLA Johnson & Johnson Management Fellows Program and the Nike Leadership Institute.

In 2019, Lauri was honored with the prestigious Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Award by the Illinois Head Start community. She has also developed local and national training curricula for both Head Start and child care programs. Known for her dedication and passion, Lauri is a compassionate leader who is deeply committed to the mission of Head Start and continually advocates for the success and well-being of children and families served by Illinois Head Start and Early Head Start programs.

