WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation (CST) and Ranking Member of the Aviation Subcommittee—today underscored both the long-term and immediate actions the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) must take to improve and modernize our air traffic control systems in order to safeguard our aviation system and the flying public. At today’s Air Traffic Control Modernization Summit hosted by aviation industry stakeholders, Duckworth also emphasized her grave concerns over the Trump Administration firing hundreds of FAA employees and appointing a new FAA Administrator with an established track record of opposing the 1,500-hour pilot training standard, which is critical to ensuring our nation’s pilots are experienced and prepared for any scenario. Photos of the event can be found on Senator Duckworth’s website.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The deadly DCA crash, spike in near misses and air traffic control equipment outages our nation has seen are terrifying, but they are not surprising,” said Duckworth. “I’ve been sounding the alarm about close calls and aging equipment for years because the urgent need to overhaul our air traffic control systems, which will take years, has been so clear for so long. But in addition to that long-term overhaul, FAA needs to ensure our current system remains safe—not fire hundreds of staff or reduce our nation’s pilot training gold standard.”

For years, Duckworth has been soundingthe alarm that we must make these critical aviation safety investments immediately to prevent all-too-often near-misses from becoming catastrophic tragedies. Last Congress, Duckworth chaired two CST Aviation Subcommittee hearings—one last December and the other a year prior—to address our aviation industry’s chilling surge in near-deadly close calls and underscore the urgent need to improve air traffic control systems to protect the flying public.

Last week, Duckworth voted against the nomination of Bryan Bedford to serve as FAA Administrator after he refused to commit to upholding the 1,500-hour rule when she pressed him on the issue during his nomination hearing. Duckworth criticized Bedford for leaving the door open for him to unilaterally attempt to weaken this standard and produce less-prepared pilots despite the serious challenges our nation is facing with regard to aviation safety.

More like this: