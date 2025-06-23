WASHINGTON, D.C. – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement after President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. bombed three Iranian nuclear sites:

Article continues after sponsor message

“I ran for Congress so that when the drums of war started beating in Washington again, I’d be in a position to make sure that our leaders fully consider the true costs of war—not just in dollars and cents, but in the sacrifices and blood of our troops. The Trump Administration illegally bombed Iran tonight, putting American troops and citizens at risk of retaliation and threatening to draw us into yet another Middle East war without Constitutionally-required Congressional approval. I have long said Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon. But this goal could and should have been pursued through diplomatic means first.

“In this dangerous moment, my top priority is—and the Trump Administration’s top priority should be—ensuring the safety and security of American troops, personnel, diplomats and citizens in the region, as well as those of our partners and allies. But the Trump Administration must immediately come before Congress not only to provide our troops with the confidence that their Commander in Chief is upholding the Constitution that they swore to support and defend, but also because it is my Constitutional responsibility to make sure he’s not getting us into yet another quagmire in the Middle East.”

More like this: