[WASHINGTON, DC] – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement after Donald Trump fired Inspector General of the Intelligence Community Michael Atkinson, whose handling of the Ukraine whistleblower complaint was described as “by the book” by Michael Horowitz, the U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General and Chair of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency:

“Once again, Donald Trump puts his own self-interest ahead of the public interest. At a time when the American people need their leader to be laser-focused on fighting this public health crisis and saving lives, Donald Trump instead chose to remind everyone that his true priorities remain corruptly retaliating against his perceived enemies and preventing legitimate, lawful oversight of his actions.”

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: