[WASHINGTON, DC] – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement after Donald Trump fired Inspector General of the Intelligence Community Michael Atkinson, whose handling of the Ukraine whistleblower complaint was described as “by the book” by Michael Horowitz, the U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General and Chair of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency:

“Once again, Donald Trump puts his own self-interest ahead of the public interest. At a time when the American people need their leader to be laser-focused on fighting this public health crisis and saving lives, Donald Trump instead chose to remind everyone that his true priorities remain corruptly retaliating against his perceived enemies and preventing legitimate, lawful oversight of his actions.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Pritzker Statement On Trump Administration Arrest Of Sitting Judge
Yesterday
Gov. Pritzker Slams Trump’s Tax on Working Families Following Mexico Trade Mission
Apr 3, 2025
Governor Pritzker Announces Measures in Response to Trump Administration’s Constitutional Abuses
5 days ago
Duckworth: Our Troops’ Lives Are Endangered Every Day Pete Hegseth Remains in His Job
Apr 21, 2025
Duckworth: Why Trump's Pattern of Purging Our Highest-Performing Military Officers Is Dangerous
Apr 15, 2025

 