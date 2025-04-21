WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today issued the following statement honoring the passing of Pope Francis:

Article continues after sponsor message

“Pope Francis was a pillar of the Catholic Church, a beacon of hope, compassion and light in times of fear, hatred and darkness. Throughout his life, he taught us that in order to be great, we have to be good. He urged each of us to care for the poor, feed the hungry, be humble stewards of the Earth and treat others how we would want to be treated ourselves—even if they pray or live differently than us. His teachings remain as important as ever.

“May he rest in peace and may his spirit continue to uplift and guide all those who followed his sacred word.”

More like this: