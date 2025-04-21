Sen. Tammy Duckworth

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today issued the following statement honoring the passing of Pope Francis:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Pope Francis was a pillar of the Catholic Church, a beacon of hope, compassion and light in times of fear, hatred and darkness. Throughout his life, he taught us that in order to be great, we have to be good. He urged each of us to care for the poor, feed the hungry, be humble stewards of the Earth and treat others how we would want to be treated ourselves—even if they pray or live differently than us. His teachings remain as important as ever.

“May he rest in peace and may his spirit continue to uplift and guide all those who followed his sacred word.”

More like this:

Bishop Paprocki: Pope Francis Was A ‘Witness of Love’  
Today
Dave Wilson Shares Views on God's Blessings
Mar 30, 2025
James Militello's Kindness Remembered By Godfrey Employer, Friends and Family
Apr 11, 2025
Chris Bell Advocates for Alton's 5th Ward, Focuses on Streets and Houses
Mar 27, 2025
Lewis And Clark State Historic Site Hosts Explorers Prince Maximilian And Karl Bodmer Presentation On April 12
Mar 31, 2025

 