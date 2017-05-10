WASHINGTON, DC — Following the President’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement and reiterated her call for an independent investigation into the Trump administration’s ties to Russia:

“The President’s actions transcend any one individual and raise significant concerns over the basic rule of law, especially if they are intended to dissuade criminal investigators from digging too deep into Trump Administration officials and associates – or even the President himself. If any doubts remained about the need for a transparent, impartial and independent investigation into the Trump Administration, the firing of Director Comey surely eliminates them.

"It is not clear why Attorney General Sessions, who previously claimed he would recuse himself from all Russia-related matters, was involved in firing the law enforcement official leading the Russia investigation. There are simply too many questions raised by tonight’s actions, and the American people deserve nothing less than answers from an independent investigator."

