WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement after being sworn in as a juror for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump:

“Today I raised my right hand to once again to swear an oath to this nation: to do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws,” Duckworth said. “What I hope for in this trial is to see witnesses, documents and evidence, and then I will deliberate. Trials have witnesses, cover-ups don’t. We need a transparent process so that I—and the American people—can carefully review the evidence underlying each article of impeachment. I plan to be an impartial juror and carry out the weighty responsibility that now rests on my shoulders as a United States Senator.”

Article continues after sponsor message