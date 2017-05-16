WASHINGTON, DC – Following reports that President Trump inappropriately shared “highly classified” information with the Russian Foreign Minister and Ambassador last week during their Oval Office meeting, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement:

“Considering the President regularly complains about leaks, the revelation that he may have leaked national security secrets himself is absolutely stunning. This alarming disclosure, if verified, is an insult to the dedicated men and women serving in our intelligence community who work around the clock to counter Russian hostilities against our nation and allies.

“Russia is not our friend, yet President Trump seems extraordinarily comfortable inviting Russian agents into the Oval Office and sharing with them highly classified intelligence that’s too sensitive to even share with our allies. The American people deserve to know what’s really going on here—and it is becoming clearer by the day that only an independent special prosecutor can get the answers we need.”

