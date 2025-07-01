WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement after Senate Republicans jammed through their One Big Beautiful Bill Act, selling out America’s middle class for billionaires’ tax cuts:

“By passing this monstrosity of a bill, Donald Trump and Republicans are proving they are intent on becoming the party of ‘well, we’re all going to die.’

“This Big, Beautiful Betrayal does not make America stronger, better or safer. It lights trillions of taxpayer dollars on fire to explode our debt and line the pockets of Donald Trump, his family and his billionaire friends. More than half a million Illinoisans will lose health coverage and hospitals, health clinics and nursing homes across the country will shut down. Adding insult to injury, the legion of middle-class and working-class Americans who lose their livelihoods will be unable to receive safety net support precisely because of the Republicans who voted for this awful legislation that killed their jobs.

“There is nothing beautiful about this catastrophe of a bill—it is fiscally and morally irresponsible. It’s downright shameful that by voting for this bill, Republicans are once again showing they would rather hurt middle-class families and our neighbors who are most in need than make the wealthy pay their fair share or show any backbone in the face of Donald Trump’s desire to enrich himself and his family.”

