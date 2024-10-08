CHICAGO – U.S. Senator and combat Veteran Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), who serves on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees, issued the following statement recognizing the one-year anniversary of Hamas’s terror attacks against Israel on October 7th, 2023:

“One year ago, Hamas committed the single deadliest atrocity against Jews since the Holocaust, killing nearly 1,200 innocents and taking hundreds more hostage—nearly 100 of whom remain in captivity to this day. My thoughts are with them, and with their loved ones, today and every day.

“My heart breaks for those who lost loved ones during the attacks, for the families of tens of thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians killed in the days since, for those who suffered the unique torture of having their hopes of ever seeing their captive loved ones again so heartlessly dashed—like the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin—and for the millions in Gaza who are still suffering through unimaginable, inhumane conditions.

“As we reflect on the tragedies of the last year—and as tensions in the region rise—the urgent need for a permanent, mutual ceasefire that ends this devastating war is as critical as it’s ever been. For my part, I will do everything in my power to encourage de-escalation that ultimately brings about a two-state future that strengthens the safety of Israel, eliminates the threat posed by Hamas and ends the prolonged and continuing suffering of innocent Palestinians.”

Since October 7th, 2023, Duckworth has worked with her Senate colleagues to end the war in Gaza and ensure the safe return of hostages. A comprehensive account of the Senator’s efforts can be found on her website.

