[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate’s Commerce, Science, & Transportation Subcommittee on Transportation and Safety, issued the following statement regarding recently-uncovered internal Boeing communications:

“The internal staff communications released this week reflect a corporate culture that downplays safety and training in an effort to reduce costs and avoid delays during the development of Boeing’s aircraft. Once again, it appears that Boeing’s stated commitment to transparency and accountability in the 737 MAX investigation is betrayed by its actions and suggests Boeing executives are making a calculation that it is better to acknowledge and apologize after the fact than to provide federal and congressional investigators with critical information up front. That’s not just troubling, but completely unacceptable and raises the question of what else might be around the corner in this ongoing saga. Full transparency from Boeing is long overdue, and the Senate should hold additional hearings to ensure it is complying with ongoing investigations and pursuing the highest aviation safety standards moving forward.”

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: