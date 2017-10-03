WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following last night’s tragic shooting in Las Vegas, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released this statement:

“My heart goes out to the victims of the tragic shooting in Las Vegas last night and their loved ones. Such senseless and horrifying acts of violence have no place in America or any other nation. The law enforcement officers and first responders who put their lives on the line to protect others deserve our solemn thanks for their bravery and courage in the face of the deadliest shooting in our country’s history.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

IDNR welcomes Amateur Trapshooting Association’s Grand American back to World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta
2 days ago
Alton Alderwoman Calls For Community Support Following Fatal Shooting Of 17-Year-Old
Jul 7, 2025
Critical Incident Briefing Video For St. Louis County Officer-Involved Shooting Is Released
Jul 24, 2025
Victim Identified: Man Found Dead From Multiple Gunshot Wounds In Washington Park
Today
Cahokia Heights Man Arrested in Shooting of 11-Year-Old Child
Jul 24, 2025

 