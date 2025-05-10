WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation (CST) and Ranking Member of the CST Aviation Subcommittee—issued the following statement after Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Sean Duffy announced his new plan to modernize our nation’s air traffic control system:

“For years, I’ve sounded the alarm that we must modernize our air traffic control system in order to safeguard the flying public. After the deadly DCA crash, multiple near-misses and a terrifying equipment failure impacting Newark, it is encouraging that Secretary Duffy and the Trump Administration recognize how urgent this matter is and are calling for new funding to upgrade our nation’s aging air traffic control technology and facilities.

“While this may be a positive development, we shouldn’t forget that these are the same officials who just months ago indiscriminately fired hundreds of FAA workers who helped keep our civilian aviation system safe. If America wants to remain the gold standard in aviation safety, we need smart investments—not canceled investments and funding cuts. I look forward to reviewing the details of the Trump Administration’s plan with my colleagues on the Commerce committee so we can ensure our air traffic controllers have the support and equipment they need to keep passengers and crew safe.”

For years, Duckworth has been soundingthe alarm that we must make these critical aviation safety investments immediately to prevent all-too-often near-misses from becoming catastrophic tragedies. Last Congress, Duckworth chaired two CST Aviation Subcommittee hearings—one last December and the other a year prior—to address our aviation industry’s chilling surge in near-deadly close calls and underscore the urgent need to improve air traffic control systems to protect the flying public.

Last year, Duckworth helped author the landmark bipartisan FAA reauthorization that was signed into law to extend the FAA’s funding and authorities through Fiscal Year 2028. The reauthorization included several of her provisions to improve consumer safety, expand the aviation workforce and enhance protections for travelers with disabilities.

