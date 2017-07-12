WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement today after Donald Trump Jr. admitted he—along with senior Trump campaign officials—sought help from the Russian government during the 2016 campaign:

“President Trump has long denied any connection or collusion between his campaign and the Russian government while doing nothing to counter their clear and persistent attacks on our democracy. Today, Donald Trump Jr. undermined his father’s denials by admitting that he and the President’s closest advisors did, in fact, knowingly and gleefully seek help from Russian government officials who were trying to interfere in our election.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Some things must rise above petty partisanship; Americans of all stripes should be unified against foreign powers seeking to influence our government. For 23 years, my military service included preparing to defend the Fulda Gap from such Russian aggression—as it did for millions of brave servicemembers and Veterans who’ve stood for generations as a bulwark against the very attacks this Administration has invited upon our country and our people.”

More like this: