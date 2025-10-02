WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today released the following statement after Donald Trump’s politicized Department of Energy (DOE) cancelled 33 previously-awarded clean energy and research projects in Illinois without justification, part of 322 projects across the country cancelled— all either located in or to companies headquartered in states that did not vote for Donald Trump:

“Today the Trump Administration cancelled projects aimed at supporting critical advancements in clean energy, creating new jobs and developing next-generation technologies in Illinois and across the country. Unsurprisingly for anyone familiar with how Trump operates, the more than 300 projects cancelled are overwhelmingly in states that did not vote for him in the 2024 election.

“This abrupt cancellation not only jeopardizes local and regional economic growth but also sends a concerning message to researchers, entrepreneurs, unions and communities nationwide who rely on the federal government to act in good faith and in the national interest. This undermines DOE’s credibility and the public’s trust in its impartiality and is a threat to America’s global leadership in energy, technology, science and innovation.

“Despite the sweeping nature of these vindictive cancellations, the DOE has provided no public explanation, and many awardees report receiving no prior notice or justification—likely because there is no legal justification whatsoever. This lack of transparency only deepens concerns about the nefarious motivations behind these decisions. I urge the administration to immediately reverse these dangerous and hyper-partisan actions and reinstate the funding for these projects. Today’s actions by Trump’s Department of Energy are another chilling slide toward authoritarianism—moving toward a future where federal funding only supports those politically aligned with Trump—regardless of what’s best for the American people.”

The 33 cancelled awards in Illinois represent more than $673 million in obligated funding. $90 million in funding has already been outlayed, leaving a total loss of funding at $583,288,128. A full list of projects affected in Illinois is available here.

